Masterton Woman Arrested Following Online Offending
Senior Sergeant Ian Osland, Wairarapa Prevention Manager:
Police have arrested and charged a
32-year-old Masterton woman, following
an
investigation into offending on Facebook Marketplace.
The woman has been bailed and will appear
in Masterton District Court on
Thursday 19 August in relation to this online offending and also shoplifting
offences.
Police received a
report from a member of the public who purchased
a
multitool on marketplace for $95, but never received the item.
As part of the investigation,
Police reviewed a number of bank
statements
relating to the offender and found she had sold the multitool 47 times over a
13 day period.
Police, were particularly concerned over the
number of people who fell victim
to the scam and did not report it to Police.
Many people choose not to
out of embarrassment at being deceived,
however
they should be assured that Police will take any report seriously.
This is not an uncommon
occurrence, and is not limited to multitools but
cell
phones, vehicles, electronics and other goods sold on Facebook Marketplace.
In general, Police
advise people to buy and sell off regulated websites
such
as Trade Me. Police also urge people not to hand over the goods they are
selling until the payment has been cleared and the money is in their bank
account. Verify the funds are cleared if you can with your bank. If you are
buying items, avoid doing so on social media and purchase them from
legitimate stores or companies.
If you
decide to purchase off social media, we encourage you to
take basic
precautions to protect yourself. This includes:
• Insist on meeting to conduct transactions and examine the item before
completing the transaction. Meet in a public place, and take a friend. DO NOT
go into someone’s house or allow them into yours, DO NOT deposit money into
another person’s account.
• Learning more about the person you are buying from or selling to. Note:
You can tap on a person's profile on the product listing page to see if you
have any friends in common, their marketplace activity, and any ratings they
may have received.
• Protect yourself from online scams. Check out
https://www.netsafe.org.nz/advice/scams/ or
https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/email-and-internet-safety/internet-scams-spam-and-fraud
and
https://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/smarter-banking/fraud-safety-cybersecurity/
• Ensure friends and family, especially anyone vulnerable, understand what
to do to protect themselves. Be the person to provide that ongoing support
and advice.
• Trust your instincts – if it’s too good to be true or sounds like a
scam, it probably is.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a
scam should make a report to
Police on 105 or visit their local station.