David East Standing To Be Re-elected As Councillor For The Coastal Ward

Why Am I Standing?

Following the by election being announced I was approached by a number of people very keen to see me stand again.

They expressed concern that although members of our current Community Board were extremely enthusiastic, they are lacking in institutional knowledge and experience.

Those asking me to stand again, felt now more than ever, the Ward required someone that had a proven track record of not being afraid to ask the hard questions, take on the big issues, and advocate strongly for both the Coastal Ward and the city, even at the risk of disciplinary action.

Given their encouragement to see me to represent then, and that at the last election, I only missed out by a few hundred votes, gave me the confidence to agree to seek re-election as the Councillor for the Coastal Ward.

Short Bio

I am proud of the fact that I am a 4th Generation resident of the North Beach / New Brighton area with Great Grandparents, Grandparents and Parents having all lived in the area.

My Great Grandfather and Grandfather were both members of the New Brighton Borough Council. I have three adult children and four Grandchildren who also live in the Coastal Ward (5th & 6th generation residents)

I was brought up on Avonside Drive (Kerrs Reach) where my father started growing vegetables on a 5-acre block. We moved to Marshland Rd where he had 80 acres and then added a further 50 at Clarkeville and 50 at Woodend.

In his time, he was one of the largest growers of Potatoes and Onions in Canterbury. My parents were also very involved in Community activities and my father was involved as a director on a number of Commercial Boards.

I attended Burwood School, Ouruhia Model Primary School (30 children in the school, 3 in my year) and Shirley Boys’ High School. Following High School, I completed a BSC at University of Canterbury in Geography and Geology. My main areas of study (and principal interest) were geomorphology, geology, seismology, climatology, fluvial studies and coastal Studies.

I have been involved with The Pier and Foreshore society for a number of years, Currently Chair the Wainoni – Avonside Community Services Trust – Programmes and activities for our “older residents”

I have long term connections with New Brighton and Shirley Rugby Clubs, and a member of the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club since 1968. A life Member of my club, the Canterbury District and Surf Life Saving NZ.

I have excellent working relationships with many of the Residents Associations in the Ward, the New Brighton Museum, and a numerous other organisation.

For more on David East...

Political Position

As a former member of the Community Board and as a Councillor, I always work in collaboration with all elected members regardless of their political affiliation.

I am an Independent and have maintained a philosophy of representing my Ward and the City, by voting on issues with an approach of “what is best for my community or the city”.

This approach is based on my knowledge of the situation and feedback from the community.

I am not afraid to front the community and explain my actions and decisions, as was the case when I challenged the Council concerning significant anomalies in the District Plan anomalies and the unjust impact it was having on the restoration of building rights for residents in South New Brighton, South Shore and Redcliffs.

Major Issues and Focus

There are many issues impacting on the Ward from, which I will make a priority to address. These include:

Advocating for funding to address outstanding roading and footpath repairs;

Advocating to improve the mechanics of Community Engagement with a review and massive overhaul of the Council’s Consultation Procedures;

The Council has to change its attitude and thinking with its governance models. It has to be far more open to sharing power with residents and go even further by empowering residents to take part in local projects and have a say on the local issues that affect them.

Last year according to a Christchurch City Council's annual residents survey, the approval rating hit a 13-year low with half of Christchurch's residents dissatisfied with the services provided by the city council, which was down from 62 per cent in 2019.

I understand that in response, the mayor advised councillors that this should be a wakeup call. However, there is little evidence to show any meaningful effort made by her to address this.

Informed and engaged communities are central to a healthy democratic society and to achieve this, I will make it a priority to restore confidence and the communities trust in their dealings with the Council;

Advocating for a fresh perspective in addressing inefficiencies in Council spending.

I will advocate to further review and to investigate the factors that will drive the Council’s costs now and in the foreseeable future.

This will focus particularly on the drivers of cost and price escalation, including: changing policy and regulatory settings; growth and/or decline the Christchurch’s population; the role of tourism and other temporary residents; the growing impacts Covid and of Treaty of Waitangi settlement arrangements; and the costs of climate change mitigation and adaption.

Any review or investigation must focus on the cost of services provided by the Council and how they are paid for. It will examine the adequacy and efficiency of the current Council’s funding and financing framework;

A meaningful, Community Led approach to Climate Change, Sea-level Rise, the natural hazards Chapter of the District Plan and Estuary Edge restoration; and

To always be cognisant of the fact that there is more to the Coastal Ward than solving the Issues of the new Brighton Mall. The ward stretches from Southshore to Brooklands and there are numerous issues deserving attention in those places as well.

Why Should People Vote for Me?

As a former elected Community Board Member and Councillor, I have the required knowledge and extensive experience, which clearly no other candidate has.

Most importantly, I have a reputation for advocating for all people.

My track record of involvement with the community is evidenced by the success of local initiatives like the Beach Playground, Hot Pools, QEII rebuild, Thompson Park and relocation of local High Schools on QEII.

I have, and I will continue to ask the hard questions on behalf of the Coastal Ward residents’ and I will ensure their concerns for the Ward and the city are not ignored.

Voting David East is Your Key to Making a Difference

