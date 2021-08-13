Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Responds To Auckland’s Water Requests

Friday, 13 August 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Supporting a neighbouring council’s urgent need for water, while safeguarding the long-term needs of Hamilton and the Waikato, were addressed by Hamilton City Council yesterday (12 August 2021).

Council agreed to confirm the second year of a three-year deal approved last year to allow Watercare to use up to 25 million litres a day of Hamilton’s water allocation from the Waikato River. The agreement relates only to that portion of Hamilton’s consent which the city is unable to use until further treatment plant upgrades are complete. The agreement guarantees no risk to the availability of water for Hamiltonians and supports Auckland’s urgent and temporary needs.

In the spirit of that cross-boundary co-operation, Council also sought improved access to the Auckland Metro rail network for the Te Huia rail service. Council requested support from Auckland Council, as owners of Watercare, on the rail issue and asked staff to raise it.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the Watercare temporary consent is an example of cities working together to support an immediate, and temporary, need for Auckland. But she said Hamilton councillors were clear that Hamilton’s needs must be a priority.

“This deal must have the health of the river at its heart, and it must protect Hamilton’s water users. We will not compromise on that. Watercare met these conditions last year and we absolutely expect them to meet them again this year,” she said.

Council also received an update on the Board of Enquiry considering Watercare’s application to take an additional 150 million litres per day from the Waikato River for the next 35 years. Hamilton has taken an initial position of conditional opposition.

“We don’t want to stop Auckland getting the water it needs, but any application needs to consider the health of the river and cannot come at the expense of the needs of all communities along the Waikato River, not just Auckland,” Mayor Southgate said.

“We believe the 35-year period is too long. A 20-year period would allow Auckland time to develop alternative water supply sources – something which it acknowledges it needs to do anyway,” Mayor Paula said.

“And Auckland absolutely needs to show how it is reducing its reliance on the Waikato River. We want to see evidence of that.”

The Board of Enquiry was announced by Environment Minister David Parker in June 2020, following an application by Watercare to Waikato Regional Council. The main Board of Inquiry proceedings will commence on Tuesday 31 August 2021 in the Waikato Stadium. The hearing will be open to the public and expected to continue for about two weeks.

