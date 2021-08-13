Four People Arrested Following Burglaries In Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested four offenders in relation to a number of vehicle thefts and burglaries in Hawke’s Bay are over the last six weeks.

A search warrant was carried out at an address in Te Haroto on Wednesday and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Four people were arrested in relation to the stolen vehicles and a range of other offending in the Hawke’s Bay area.

One 31-year-old woman has been charged with burglary and four counts of taking or using a credit card and will appear in the Napier District Court on August 18.

A 29-year-old man was convicted of receiving stolen property on Wednesday in the Napier District Court. He has also been charged with interfering with a motor vehicle and another count of receiving stolen property and will appear in court on the 18th of August and the 9th of September for each of the charges respectively.

A 28-year-old man will appear in the Napier District Court on the 18th of August charged with two counts of shoplifting, two counts of failing to stop for Police, dangerous driving, failing to answer District Court summons, theft or use of a credit card, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft of a vehicle, and possessing utensils for using methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Palmerston North District Court on September 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene says the arrests are an excellent result from local staff.

“These offenders are allegedly responsible for a large amount of volume crime in the area.

“It’s a win for us and for the community to be able to apprehend these people and put a halt to that offending.”

