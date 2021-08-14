Fendalton Homicide Investigation – Name Release

Attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Anderson.

Police are now in a position to name the 16-year-old who died following a serious assault in Fendalton last night.

He was Zion Purukamu, of Hoon Hay.

Police extend our sympathies to his whānau, and we are providing them with support alongside Victim Support.

A post-mortem has been completed today.

Two other people remain in hospital, both in a serious but stable condition.

Officers continue to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, including identifying and speaking to those in the area at the time.

The scene examination on Medbury Terrace is ongoing, and we thank neighbouring residents for their continued cooperation and understanding as officers carry out the important work of collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses and information.

Police are determined to locate the person or people responsible for this senseless incident, and we continue to urge anyone with information or CCTV footage that can help Police to get in touch.

We have received a number of calls from members of the public so far, and we thank everyone who has come forward with information, which is invaluable to this investigation.

Information can be provided to Police on 105 quoting event number P047534409, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

