Raw milk recalled over listeria concerns

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

14 August 2021

Recall to manage Listeria in Real Milk Timaru brand raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk

Raw drinking milk producer Real Milk Timaru is recalling specific batches of raw milk following a detection of Listeria as part of its routine testing programme.

Real Milk Timaru brand raw unpasteurised drinking milk was sold via a vending machine, home deliveries in the South Canterbury area and online at Real Milk Timaru.

Information about the affected product, 'use-by' dates and packaging is available on New Zealand Food Safety’s (NZFS) website (click here).

New Zealand Food Safety's national food compliance services manager, Jenny Bishop is advising customers to check the lot number and use-by date on the product and date of purchase.

"If you have any of the recalled product, throw it out or return it to Real Milk Timaru. Alternatively, heat it to 70°C and hold at this temperature for one minute. If you don't have a thermometer, heat the milk until it nearly reaches a boil before drinking it.

“Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks or longer before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

“If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Bishop.

Real Milk Timaru is a registered provider of raw milk.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.

This product has not been exported.

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Cave-in To The Business Lobbies

At a time when New South Wales is in crisis over the Delta variant, it seems bizarre that our government is willing to risk heading down the same track. Yesterday though, Labour appeared willing to jeopardise the gains made by the Team of Five Million, by embarking on a “pilot scheme” that will allow hundreds of business executives to go overseas to so-called “medium risk” countries and then self-isolate at home on their return... More>>



 
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

