Raw milk recalled over listeria concerns

14 August 2021

Recall to manage Listeria in Real Milk Timaru brand raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk

Raw drinking milk producer Real Milk Timaru is recalling specific batches of raw milk following a detection of Listeria as part of its routine testing programme.

Real Milk Timaru brand raw unpasteurised drinking milk was sold via a vending machine, home deliveries in the South Canterbury area and online at Real Milk Timaru.

Information about the affected product, 'use-by' dates and packaging is available on New Zealand Food Safety’s (NZFS) website (click here).

New Zealand Food Safety's national food compliance services manager, Jenny Bishop is advising customers to check the lot number and use-by date on the product and date of purchase.

"If you have any of the recalled product, throw it out or return it to Real Milk Timaru. Alternatively, heat it to 70°C and hold at this temperature for one minute. If you don't have a thermometer, heat the milk until it nearly reaches a boil before drinking it.

“Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks or longer before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

“If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Bishop.

Real Milk Timaru is a registered provider of raw milk.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.

This product has not been exported.

