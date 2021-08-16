UPDATE: Operation Medbury homicide investigation

Operation Medbury investigators continue to make positive progress following the death of Zion Purukamu, and the serious assault of two other young men.

“Thanks to the large number of co-operative people who’ve come forward, we’re confident we have a clear picture of what happened that night on Medbury Terrace,” says Detective Inspector Michael Ford.

Investigators have also received both CCTV footage and cellphone images which they are now in the process of reviewing.

“We would like to thank all of those people who acted on our request for information. This has proved to be extremely valuable.”

Medbury Terrace remains cordoned off while Police complete the final stages of the scene examination.

Police continue to provide updates and support to both Zion’s whānau and the two other victims and their families.

A MESSAGE FROM ZION PURUKAMU’s FAMILY

Zion’s family would like to thank the wider Christchurch community for the support and aroha they have been shown over the past few days.

This continues to be an extremely difficult time for them as they plan ahead for Zion’s funeral on Friday.

At this time, they are requesting privacy to focus their efforts on the funeral preparations.

They would like to thank those who have come forward to share information with Police and encourage anyone who is yet to come forward, to please do so.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting Operation Medbury, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

