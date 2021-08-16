Police Presence Henwood Road, Māngere East
Monday, 16 August 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at Henwood Road, Māngere, following
a firearms
incident earlier in West
Auckland.
Shortly before 2pm today, Police received a
report of shots being fired at an
address in Don Buck
Road. The property was unoccupied at the time.
Police
are now conducting enquiries at an address on Henwood Road
and a
firearm has been located. Police are armed as a
precaution.
While enquiries are in their very early
stages, Police do not believe this is
a random
incident.
Cordons are in place on Henwood Road
intersecting with Massey Road, Allen
Street and Winthrop
Way.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
Further information will be provided when it
becomes
available.
