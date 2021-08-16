Police Presence Henwood Road, Māngere East

Police are currently at Henwood Road, Māngere, following a firearms

incident earlier in West Auckland.

Shortly before 2pm today, Police received a report of shots being fired at an

address in Don Buck Road. The property was unoccupied at the time.

Police are now conducting enquiries at an address on Henwood Road and a

firearm has been located. Police are armed as a precaution.

While enquiries are in their very early stages, Police do not believe this is

a random incident.

Cordons are in place on Henwood Road intersecting with Massey Road, Allen

Street and Winthrop Way.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

