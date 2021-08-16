Have your say - Traffic Bylaw refresh

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 16 August 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking community feedback on an updated Traffic Bylaw 2010.

The Kapiti Coast District Council Traffic Bylaw 2010 sets the rules for things like car parking, our cycleway, walkway and bridleway network, signage, and roadworks on Council-owned or managed roads, road reserves, public carparks and other spaces.

After a decade in place the bylaw needs to be updated to ensure it is fit-for-purpose. In recent months the bylaw has been reviewed, and input has been sought from key interest groups and community service requests from the last two years analysed.

Some amendments have been proposed and the wider community is now invited to have its say.

Access and Transport Manager Glen O’Connor says the existing bylaw is mostly still fit-for-purpose, but some changes have been proposed to future-proof the rules and make it clearer.

“A lot has changed for transport in Kāpiti in the last 10 years so it is important to review the rules we have in place to make sure people can get around safely and efficiently,” Mr O’Connor says.

“New expressways are changing travel patterns, a growing population is putting pressure on parking in some areas and government directives are requiring consideration.”

Council is proposing a few key changes to the bylaw to make it easier to understand and provide the scope for future changes.

These include changing the name of the bylaw to the Transport Bylaw to better reflect its role in managing non-vehicle modes of transport, the addition of clauses to enable future residents and business parking schemes - upon approval by Council - and adding sections to support enforcement when this is required.

“How people travel around the district is an important factor in their lives and the Traffic Bylaw is one of the sets of rules we have to help manage transport issues in the community,” Mr O’Connor Says.

“While it is largely still fit-for-purpose we want to hear what the community thinks on what we are proposing for traffic and transport management.”

Visit haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/traffic-bylaw to read the Statement of Proposal and complete a survey.

