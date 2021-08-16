Update On Incident In Henwood Road, Mangere
Monday, 16 August 2021, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have been taken into custody near an address
in Henwood Road,
Mangere, this afternoon following an
earlier firearms incident.
A vehicle was seen leaving
a property on Don Buck Road where shots were
fired
shortly before 2pm today.
The vehicle was
observed pulling into the Henwood Road address and
Police
have since located and recovered a firearm at the
property.
Two people were also located nearby. They
have swiftly been taken into
custody and are assisting us
with our enquiries and charges will be laid.
The
address has been cleared in Mangere. A scene examination is
on-going at
the Don Buck Road address and will continue
overnight.
Police want to reassure the local community
and reiterate that at this early
stage Police do not
believe this was a random incident.
Attributed to
Police
spokesperson.
