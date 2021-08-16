Update On Incident In Henwood Road, Mangere

Two people have been taken into custody near an address in Henwood Road,

Mangere, this afternoon following an earlier firearms incident.

A vehicle was seen leaving a property on Don Buck Road where shots were fired

shortly before 2pm today.

The vehicle was observed pulling into the Henwood Road address and Police

have since located and recovered a firearm at the property.

Two people were also located nearby. They have swiftly been taken into

custody and are assisting us with our enquiries and charges will be laid.

The address has been cleared in Mangere. A scene examination is on-going at

the Don Buck Road address and will continue overnight.

Police want to reassure the local community and reiterate that at this early

stage Police do not believe this was a random incident.

