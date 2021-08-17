Serious crash, SH16, North Western Motorway near Te Atatu



Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH16,

North-Western Motorway, near Te Atatu.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle, was reported to Police just

before 9.30am.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area - and divert off SH16 at the Patiki

off-ramp if able to.

Updates will be provided when available.

