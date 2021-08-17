Auckland Police To Increase Visibility In Some Areas
Police are aware that there are lengthy queues forming at
supermarkets
throughout Tāmaki Makaurau this afternoon.
We will be increasing our visibility at
these locations to provide both
workers and the public with reassurance.
Police reiterate advice from our
partner agencies to remain calm and that
there is no need for panic buying.
Evening traffic congestion is also building across the region.
Police remind motorists to
drive to the conditions and to allow plenty of
time to reach their destinations safely.
Attributed to a Police spokespersond.