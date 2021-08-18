Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lockdown closes Council facilities

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Most of Marlborough District Council’s public facilities are closed in response to the Level 4 lockdown announced by the Prime Minster yesterday evening.

Facilities closed from today include the Council offices in Blenheim and Picton, Marlborough District Library in Blenheim, the Picton Library and Stadium 2000’s public facilities including the swimming pools and gym.

For help with a Council service please call our Customer Service Centre on (03) 520 7400 or go online to www.marlborough.gvot.nz

All information on Council services and Covid-19 is available at: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

Queen Charlotte Drive

Marlborough Roads and Waka Kotahi NZTA are currently confirming Covid lockdown protocols for their staff and contractors. They will be in a position to advise on the status of Queen Charlotte Drive soon. Please check the website, Facebook and Antenno for updates later this morning.

Waste and recycling

Council’s kerbside waste collections will continue as normal. The Resource Recovery Centre in Blenheim will be open but physical distancing applies. The Reuse Centre and Greenwaste site will be closed.

Bus services

  • Off-peak bus services in Blenheim, Picton and Renwick will continue to operate as normal. The use of public transport is for essential workers and essential travel only.
  • All travel on the Council’s bus services is now free. Council does not collect fares while New Zealand is at lockdown levels 3 and 4. Free access to buses protects the health and safety of bus drivers by limiting passenger interaction and removes the need to handle cash.
  • Passengers should scan the QR code displayed on the bus and wear a face covering while on board.
  • Passengers should exercise physical distancing when waiting for and travelling on buses. Stay at least two metres away from other passengers and leave the seat next to you empty. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly before and after your journey.
  • Do not use public transport if you are feeling unwell.

The following Council functions are deemed essential services and will continue:

  • Drinking water supply
  • Effluent disposal
  • Waste management
  • Emergency management
  • Flood protection and environmental monitoring
  • Harbour safety
  • Health compliance
  • Resource, building consents and technical support
  • Subdivision engineering, LIMs and PIMs
  • Cemetery management
  • Residential development capital expenditure
  • Economic and community development – response and recovery planning
  • Environmental policy - MEP appeals
  • Biosecurity – response to incursions
  • Support functions including IT, finance, HR, payroll, health and safety, customer services and communications.

Many Council staff are able to work remotely from home. Marlborough’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management function is also active and ready to support any regional response to COVID-19, led by the Ministry of Health and the Nelson-Marlborough District Health Board.

Please follow the Government and Ministry of Health’s advice. Go to www.covid19.govt.nz for the most up to date information.

