Council operating limited services during Alert Level 4

Kāpiti Coast District Council operating limited services during Alert Level 4

Kāpiti Coast District Council is now operating under its Alert Level 4 service levels reports Mayor K Gurunathan.

“Our main priority during this event is to support the national response, and the health and wellbeing of the Kāpiti Coast community and Council staff,” says Mayor K Gurunathan.

“Our Alert Level 4 service levels are designed to deliver essential services while keeping our community and staff safe.”

Service levels are as follows:

our call centre is operating. For urgent assistance, phone us on 0800 486 486 (call 111 if it’s an emergency). For non-urgent matters, please email us at Kapiti.coast@kapiticoast.govt.nz or contact us via the Antenno app. Please note response times may be a little slower than usual for non-urgent matters

all Council libraries, halls, pools, recycling centres and public toilets are closed

playgrounds are also closed. They have not been taped off due to the short notice and expected duration of the lockdown and the need to protect our staff

commercial rubbish and general recycling collections will continue. Glass recycling will not be collected due to the nature of the roadside sorting processes. Only commercial collectors may enter the transfer stations. People who don’t pay for kerbside collection should stockpile their rubbish bags and clean recycling

emergency repairs of our roading, water, wastewater, and stormwater networks will proceed as required

dog parks are closed. Dogs must be on their lead in areas that are usually off-lead to avoid unnecessary contact between people

our animal control team is available for urgent assistance

burial services will continue

processing of consents will continue but no building inspections will be undertaken.”

“We’ve been here before and we’ll do it again,” said Mayor Gurunathan.

“We encourage you to stay connected and check in with your whānau and neighbours in a safe way to see if they need any support. Contact Healthline if you have any concerns about your health or that of others. And please stay at home if you feel unwell.”

Follow Council’s channels for updated information about local services: kapiticoast.govt.nz, facebook/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil

© Scoop Media

