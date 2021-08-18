Police respond to three protests across the country

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police has a low tolerance of unlawful gatherings and the public can expect that we will look to enforce the current restrictions in place under Alert Level 4.

Police has today dealt with three different protests across different parts of the country. These include:

Police arrested four people in relation to breaching the Health Act notice following a protest in Auckland’s CBD this afternoon.

Those arrested have been taken back to the Auckland Custody Unit and a decision will be made on charges.

The group of demonstrators are no longer present.

Four people have been arrested this morning following an anti-lockdown protest outside the Tauranga Police Station.

Police made a number of attempts to engage with around 20 people gathered outside the station, however, four were taken into custody when they repeatedly refused to comply with Alert Level 4 restrictions. Charging decisions have yet to be made.

Police responded to protest activity outside Nelson Police Station earlier today. All those present were spoken to and urged to comply with the restrictions in place under Alert Level 4. Around 20 people were issued a verbal warning and moved on.

We urge everyone to stay at home and we will continue to work with our partners and the public to ensure everyone complies with the restrictions in place under Alert Level 4.

The vast majority of New Zealanders are doing the right thing and abiding by the Alert Level restrictions, and these protestors represent a very small number of people who are not.

© Scoop Media

