Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington welcomes beautiful city award nomination

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

“The nomination is well deserved,” said Wellington Mayor Andy Foster on learning the Capital had been nominated alongside Dunedin, for the most beautiful large city category at the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards.

“These awards are specifically to recognise work Councils have done to protect and enhance local environments, and strong community spirit and an environment that other towns and cities would aspire to,” says Mayor Foster.

“There is no doubt Wellington is at the forefront in New Zealand when it comes to restoration and care of the natural environment. Over the last nearly 30 years we’ve shown the way as we’ve transformed from environmental desert to environmental leader.

“Dunedin has a special place in my heart. Both our cities are beautiful, enjoy stunning harbours, are ringed by bush covered hills, are full of character and history, and enjoy poetically outrageous weather, but when you consider the leadership, scale and success of nearly three decades of work to restore and enhance the environment, it is clear Wellington has to be the leader.”

Dunedin has its Town Belt – established in 1855, but that was 15 years after Wellington’s three times larger Town Belt – and over the last nearly 30 years we’ve progressively created our fabulous, much larger, Outer Green Belt

Dunedin’s Orakanui is a special fenced sanctuary, but it and other fenced sanctuaries followed and were inspired by Wellington’s pioneering, world-leading Zealandia.

It’s also Zealandia which has just undertaken New Zealand’s largest pest fish eradication project led by outstanding science and careful preparation. It’s Zealandia which has around 600 volunteers and 16,000 members which is an outstanding reflection of the community spirit the awards are all about.

“Our urban restoration journey is rightly world famous for its reintroduction of native birds and the return of the dawn chorus to Wellington. Once absent kaka and kereru are daily sights across our city,” adds the Mayor.

“This week New Zealand’s smallest bird has been sighted on Te Ahūmairangi Hill in Wellington City. Possibly the first time that titipounamu/rifleman have been present in the area for over 100 years.

“Predator Free Wellington is absolutely world leading too. We are on a journey to become the first predator free city in the world – aiming for zero possums, rats and mustelids. The Miramar peninsula is close to becoming the first urban area in the world to eliminate rats – and possums and mustelids have already been eradicated.

“Over 3000 Miramar households have hosted traps in this project. Already 2,500 households have signed up to the next stage of our Predator Free journey as it moves across our City.

Citywide our community is absolutely meeting the award requirement to demonstrate community spirit in this mahi. Every suburb has a predator free group, with thousands of householders involved, 9,500 traps registered and 74,000 pests trapped so far. In thirty years, Wellington has gone from two community groups helping look after city reserves to around 140, and we’ve just planted our two millionth tree in our restoration work.

The nomination also highlights the work being done by the Council with carbon emission initiatives, transport plans, and engaging with the community, and youth in particular.

“In 2019 we adopted Te Atakura – First to Zero in response to 92% of Wellingtonians wanting this as a priority, and while emissions are dropping, we need to do more to meet our reduction numbers,” says Mayor Foster.

“The number of people on bikes has tripled in the last two decades, and continues to grow – in fact we have New Zealand’s highest levels of walking, cycling and public transport use combined.

“These projects and more, contribute to the city’s resilience and demonstrate the value of the environment in the capital, positive engagement with our communities and volunteers, and our innovative approach to sustainability and improving our economy through tourism and investment from business.”

The last stage of judging will involve the Beautiful Awards judges visiting the finalist towns and cities from late August.

Up for most beautiful small town (1000-9999 residents) are Foxton and Kaitaia, most beautiful large town (10,000-29,999 residents) Taupō and Whakatāne, and most beautiful small city (30,000-99,999 residents) Whanganui and Hastings.

All four category winners will compete for the Supreme Award, which names the most beautiful town or city in the country at an awards ceremony in Auckland on Thursday 28 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 18/8: Now Seven Community Cases


New Zealand moved back to Level 4 at midnight after a 58-year-old Auckland man tested positive for covid. The Prime Minister announced the move at a news conference at Parliament. Auckland and the Coromandel (which the man and his wife had visited) will be at Level 4 for seven days. The rest of NZ will be at Level 4 for an initial three days, with the situation then to be reviewed when more information is available... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 

The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 