Motorists urged to slow down and avoid non-essential travel



Wellington Police issued 111 infringement notices yesterday to motorists for speeding.

“People should be isolating at home under COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions but if you need to drive, for essential purposes, slow down and drive to the conditions,” says Inspector Wade Jennings.

One driver was travelling at 160km/h with several others caught speeding between 130km/h and145km/h.

“Don’t think because there are fewer vehicles on the road that you can speed. There is absolutely no excuse for speeding.”

“Even when speed doesn’t cause the crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you walk away or are carried away. A small change in speed makes a big difference to injury severity in a crash – for you and everyone else involved.”

Police will continue to have a visible presence on the roads throughout the alert level 4 restrictions, deterring unsafe driving behaviour.

“It’s important that everyone does their part and abides by the restrictions in place, if you don’t need to be on the roads stay at home.”

Report unsafe driving behaviour online www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 105 anytime, anywhere.

Anyone with information about possible breaches of alert level restrictions can report it online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external) or call 105.

For the latest information and updates on the alert level restrictions visit covid19.govt.nz(link is external).

