Mayor Goff Thanks Outgoing Ports Of Auckland Board Chair
Thursday, 19 August 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Mayor Phil Goff has thanked the outgoing Ports of
Auckland Board Chair Bill Osborne for his contribution to
the port and to Auckland.
Mr Osborne announced his
retirement earlier today, effective at the end of
September.
“I acknowledge Mr Osborne’s
professionalism and commitment to his role as Ports of
Auckland Chair since February 2021,” said Mayor
Goff.
“He has led the POAL board through a
challenging period for the company, which has included the
ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the shipping
industry.
“He has also played a key role in
supporting the implementation of the recommendations of the
independent Health and Safety Review, which is underway now
and will ensure the port is a safe place for its employees.
I wish him all the best for the
future.”
