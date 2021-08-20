Hutt City Council glass recycling services to resume



Hutt City Council has confirmed that from Monday 23 August, residents will be able to put out their glass recycling crates for collection. Last year during lockdown Hutt City Council was one of the few councils in the region to provide for glass recycling.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says he is pleased to secure the ability for residents to put out their kerbside glass recycling during lockdown, a move that will ultimately benefit our environment.

"Instead of people’s glass recycling going straight to landfill, the sorting facility is able to process glass safely without putting their staff at risk."

"With regard to our new rubbish and recycling roll out, we want to ensure that people maintain their good recycling habits for the betterment of our environment."

We are working hard with our partners on a solution for mixed recycling (bins with yellow lids) as recyclables cannot currently be processed at the mixed recycling plant. In the meantime we ask residents to put their recycling out on their usual collection day and to only put out their recycling bins when they are full.



