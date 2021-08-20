Hutt City Council glass recycling services to resume
Friday, 20 August 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Hutt City Council has confirmed that from Monday 23
August, residents will be able to put out their glass
recycling crates for collection. Last year during lockdown
Hutt City Council was one of the few councils in the region
to provide for glass recycling.
Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell
Barry says he is pleased to secure the ability for residents
to put out their kerbside glass recycling during lockdown, a
move that will ultimately benefit our
environment.
"Instead of people’s glass recycling going
straight to landfill, the sorting facility is able to
process glass safely without putting their staff at
risk."
"With regard to our new rubbish and recycling roll
out, we want to ensure that people maintain their good
recycling habits for the betterment of our
environment."
We are working hard with our partners on a
solution for mixed recycling (bins with yellow lids) as
recyclables cannot currently be processed at the mixed
recycling plant. In the meantime we ask residents to put
their recycling out on their usual collection day and to
only put out their recycling bins when they are
full.
