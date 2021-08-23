Wither Hills Farm Park open except for Mountain Bike Park

Walking is permitted on all tracks in the Wither Hills Farm Park under lockdown Level 4. The mountain bike park is closed. Biking can take place on the lower-risk, bike-designated trails only, outside the mountain bike park area.

Marlborough District Council closely follows the Government’s Covid-19 guidance, which seeks to minimise the risk of injuries resulting in emergency callouts that compromise our emergency and health services, hence the closure of the mountain bike park.

The Government’s advice under Level 4 is that people should stay home or stay local, within a few kilometres of home. Do not drive to a place of recreation or travel beyond your immediate neighbourhood.

The guidance is:

You can go for a walk, run or bike ride in your local area

If you do, it must be on your own or with your household bubble – no gathering or meeting with those outside of your bubble

You must keep 2 metres’ distance from others when leaving your home for exercise

You are encouraged to wear a face covering when leaving your home where possible, and you must wear a mask when visiting essential services (supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations)

If you are unwell, stay home and call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting tested.

For further information go to https://sportnz.org.nz/resources/play-active-recreation-and-sport-at-alert-level-4/

