Fatal crash - Far North - Northland



An investigation is underway following a fatal crash in the Far North this morning.

At around 7.45am, Police were notified to a single-vehicle crash on Peria Valley Road, Peria, after a vehicle went off the road.

The sole occupant was located deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

