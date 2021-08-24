Homicide Investigation Launched In Panmure

23 August

Inspector Jason Homan:

Police were called to an address on Tripoli Road in Panmure around 7:30pm

where one person was located with critical injuries.

Unfortunately, they could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation.

The scene will be cordoned off overnight as an examination continues.

