Cemeteries closed under Alert Level 4

Council would like to remind the public Taruheru Cemetery and all other urupa are closed during alert level 4 lockdown.

“We know our cemeteries are special places for our community to visit but we need to keep our essential workers safe,” says Nedine Thatcher Swann, Council chief executive.

Kerbside collection, buses, and rural transfer stations (which reopened on Saturday) remain open at normally scheduled hours.

“However, please remember to follow national guidelines – keep two metres apart from anyone not in your bubble and wear a mask in public places.

“We also remind our community to use the Covid tracer app on their phones, or sign in, when they use any essential service” says Ms Thatcher-Swann.

Public areas like playgrounds, the library, and the city’s waste transfer station remain closed.

Titirangi (Kaiti Hill) is also closed to all vehicles under the alert level 4 lockdown. The road is open to only walkers and cyclists who maintain a two-metre distance.

There have been reports of rubbish being dumped illegally on Titirangi over lockdown.

“This is costly to all ratepayers and takes our essential workers away from the work they have been called out to do.”

Council noise control services aren’t available under this alert level 4 lockdown, please call Police on 105 if you have any concerns.

