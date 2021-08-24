Cemeteries closed under Alert Level 4
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council would like to remind the public Taruheru Cemetery
and all other urupa are closed during alert level 4
lockdown.
“We know our cemeteries are special places for
our community to visit but we need to keep our essential
workers safe,” says Nedine Thatcher Swann, Council chief
executive.
Kerbside collection, buses, and rural transfer
stations (which reopened on Saturday) remain open at
normally scheduled hours.
“However, please remember to
follow national guidelines – keep two metres apart from
anyone not in your bubble and wear a mask in public
places.
“We also remind our community to use the Covid
tracer app on their phones, or sign in, when they use any
essential service” says Ms Thatcher-Swann.
Public areas
like playgrounds, the library, and the city’s waste
transfer station remain closed.
Titirangi (Kaiti Hill) is
also closed to all vehicles under the alert level 4
lockdown. The road is open to only walkers and cyclists who
maintain a two-metre distance.
There have been reports of
rubbish being dumped illegally on Titirangi over
lockdown.
“This is costly to all ratepayers and takes
our essential workers away from the work they have been
called out to do.”
Council noise control services
aren’t available under this alert level 4 lockdown, please
call Police on 105 if you have any
concerns.
