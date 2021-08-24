Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest made in Panmure homicide investigation

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson, Auckland City CIB:

Police have arrested a man as the homicide investigation continues into the
death of a male in Panmure last night.

At around 7.30pm yesterday, Police received reports of an altercation outside
an address on Tripoli Road, Panmure.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and located a man in a critical condition
with stab wounds.

CPR was immediately provided however the victim died at the scene.

A homicide investigation was launched and a scene examination commenced
yesterday evening, with a scene guard in place overnight.

A male who was present at the scene when our officers arrived was arrested
and taken into custody.

A 48-year-old man, who was known to the victim, has been charged with common
assault and was scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court this
morning.

Police enquiries are ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being
laid.

Police will remain present at the scene today carrying out further enquiries.

A Post Mortem will take place later today and Police won’t be in a position
to confirm the identity of the victim until formal identification has been
completed and family have been notified.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 24/8: Level 4 to remain in place


Covid Alert Level 4 will remain in place across the whole of New Zealand until 11.59pm on Friday, and until 11.59pm on Tuesday August 31 for Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet met today to consider the settings and will meet again on Friday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 