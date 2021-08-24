Arrest made in Panmure homicide investigation
Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson, Auckland City CIB:
Police have arrested a man as the homicide
investigation continues into the
death of a male in Panmure last night.
At around 7.30pm yesterday, Police
received reports of an altercation outside
an address on Tripoli Road, Panmure.
Police arrived shortly afterwards
and located a man in a critical condition
with stab wounds.
CPR was immediately provided however the victim died at the scene.
A homicide investigation was launched
and a scene examination commenced
yesterday evening, with a scene guard in place overnight.
A male who was present
at the scene when our officers arrived was arrested
and taken into custody.
A 48-year-old man, who was known to
the victim, has been charged with common
assault and was scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court this
morning.
Police enquiries are ongoing and we
cannot rule out further charges being
laid.
Police will remain present at the scene today carrying out further enquiries.
A Post Mortem will take place later today and
Police won’t be in a position
to confirm the identity of the victim until formal identification has been
completed and family have been notified.