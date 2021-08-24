Police appeal for information following fatal crash
Canterbury District Road Policing Manager,
Inspector
Natasha Rodley:
Canterbury Police are
appealing for information from the public following
a
fatal crash at the intersection of Marshland Road and Mairehau Road last
night.
In particular, we are asking
for sightings of a silver 2004 Nissan Navara in
the area around the time of the crash.
Emergency services were alerted to the two-car crash just before 7:30pm.
The sole occupant of one vehicle sadly died at the scene.
The
occupants of the second vehicle, the Nissan Navara, left the
scene before
Police arrived and are still outstanding.
We are following strong lines of enquiry to
identify and locate these people
and encourage them to come forward to speak to us.
Anyone who has any
information which may assist is asked to call Police
on
105 and quote file number 210823/2767.
The Serious
Crash Unit attended and an investigation into all of
the
circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
This is a tragedy, and a reminder that deaths on our roads are preventable.
Police remind people that any travel during
Alert Level 4 should be for
essential purposes only.
If
you are on the road, remember to slow down, drive free from
the effects of
alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and minimise distractions.