Police appeal for information following fatal crash

Canterbury District Road Policing Manager, Inspector

Natasha Rodley:

Canterbury Police are appealing for information from the public following a

fatal crash at the intersection of Marshland Road and Mairehau Road last

night.

In particular, we are asking for sightings of a silver 2004 Nissan Navara in

the area around the time of the crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-car crash just before 7:30pm.

The sole occupant of one vehicle sadly died at the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle, the Nissan Navara, left the scene before

Police arrived and are still outstanding.

We are following strong lines of enquiry to identify and locate these people

and encourage them to come forward to speak to us.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on

105 and quote file number 210823/2767.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into all of the

circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

This is a tragedy, and a reminder that deaths on our roads are preventable.

Police remind people that any travel during Alert Level 4 should be for

essential purposes only.

If you are on the road, remember to slow down, drive free from the effects of

alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and minimise distractions.

© Scoop Media

