Siobhan Procter appointed new Chief Infrastructure Officer

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council (WCC) has announced the appointment of Siobhan Procter as Chief Infrastructure Officer, overseeing the Council’s project management office, transport, infrastructure, asset management, resilience and property services.

Ms Procter is well known to Council, having joined WCC in 2018 as the Transport and Infrastructure Manager, responsible for the operations and maintenance of around $1.4 billion of transport assets as well as the capital delivery of new assets on the WCC roading network.

More recently, Ms Procter has undertaken secondment roles as our Asset Management Transformation Manager and Three-Year Programme Director at Let’s Get Wellington Moving, responsible for a number of projects that will start construction over the next three years.

Ms Procter has an impressive background having previously worked as a consultant at Wellington Electricity, following her 13 years at Transpower where she led the approval of over $3 billion worth of investment proposals for major capital investments, led a programme of improvement initiatives resulting in CAPEX savings of $24m over two years, and was instrumental in the design of a new operating model for the organisation.

Council’s Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow says the appointment of Ms Procter is key to the delivery of the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. “Our Council has signed off on the most ambitious 10-year plan in our history, including a record capital expenditure programme. Siobhan and her team will be responsible for the majority of this investment and I’m delighted with her appointment. She is recognised within Council as a leader who can drive exceptional results and will be a great asset to our Executive Leadership Team.”

Ms Procter is looking forward to taking up her new role on 11th October. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some great people in my time at Wellington City Council, and it’s a privilege to be able to lead them through this next crucial phase in the city’s development.

“We have a unique opportunity to ensure that Wellington’s infrastructure can support the growth of the city and is fit for the future, and that’s an exciting challenge for myself and the team.”

