Heroes are working and living among us during AL4 in the Kāpiti community

Kāpiti Coast District Council Mayor K Gurunathan says it’s pleasing to see the way our Kāpiti community is responding as we enter the second week in COVID Alert Level 4 lockdown.

“My thanks and appreciation go to our local heroes – those essential workers and community members who are doing the right thing by staying at home or getting a vaccination.

“The overwhelming proportion of our community are following the Government guidelines doing what we all need to do to beat COVID-19 again.

“Our Council welfare team report a low but increasing demand for assistance from vulnerable members of our community.

“Supermarkets tell us their food donation bins are near empty, so I ask our community heroes to consider dropping a non-perishable item or two into the donation bins if you can.

“It’s also great to see the vaccination rollout ramping up throughout our district. More than 1,200 people were vaccinated at a pop-up centre this week in Ōtaki, thanks to the combined effort of MidCentral District Health Board and Otaki Medical. And remember; if you’ve had your vaccination cancelled it’s because vaccination services need to operate safely under Alert Level 4. This means fewer people can be at a premises at any one time. Please rebook your vaccination if this happens to you,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

Supporting local businesses is another way community heroes can help our district thrive. Love Local – Kāpiti Coast Facebook group has almost 4,000 members. It’s a place where small local businesses showcase their goods and services.

“Buying from local businesses is a tangible way community heroes can help our local economy recover from this lockdown.”

“While we’re all looking forward to the possibility the Government might relax the Alert Level later this week, we need to be prepared to stick to the plan and do our bit if that’s what’s called for.

“Many Council services are still restricted at different alert levels, so keep a look out for updates.”

Contact MSD in the first instance for financial support on 0800 559 009, or 0800 552 002 for seniors 65 and over.

Follow Council’s channels for updated information about local services: kapiticoast.govt.nz, facebook/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil

