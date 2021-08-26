Arrest Made In Fatal Christchurch Crash
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in
relation to a fatal
crash on Marshlands Road on 23
August.
The driver of one of the vehicles,
62-year-old Rachael Florence Harris, died
at the
scene.
The 29-year-old has been charged with
dangerous driving causing death, and is
due to appear in
Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 31
August.
Cantebrury Road Policing Manager, Inspector
Natasha Rodley, thanked those
witnesses who came to Ms
Harris’s aid, and thanks the public for
their
assistance in identifying those
involved.
Anyone with further information can call
Police on 105, quoting file
number
210823/2767.
