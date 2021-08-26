Arrest Made In Fatal Christchurch Crash

Christchurch Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a fatal

crash on Marshlands Road on 23 August.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 62-year-old Rachael Florence Harris, died

at the scene.

The 29-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, and is

due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 31 August.

Cantebrury Road Policing Manager, Inspector Natasha Rodley, thanked those

witnesses who came to Ms Harris’s aid, and thanks the public for their

assistance in identifying those involved.

Anyone with further information can call Police on 105, quoting file number

210823/2767.

