Diving death in Northland

A man has died while diving in the Far North area yesterday.

The 63-year-old man entered the sea near Waipoua in the afternoon to go

diving for seafood and failed to return to land.

He was located unresponsive yesterday evening on the shore.

CPR was provided but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.



