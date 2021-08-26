UPDATE: Police identify woman found deceased in Hataitai

Police can now name the 64-year-old woman found deceased near the Hataitai beach toilets yesterday.

She was Bernadette Hyland of Hataitai, Wellington.

Police can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances and we continue to make enquires in relation to her death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their findings in due course.

We are still wanting to confirm Mrs Hyland’s movements yesterday morning and are particularly interested in sightings of her in the vicinity of Matai, Rata and Belvedere Roads, and Hataitai Beach between 5.30am and 6.50am.

She was Caucasian, 165cm tall and wearing black-coloured pants, a black knitted top and pink soled running shoes.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 210825/7118.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch

© Scoop Media

