ORC Adrift On Manuherekia River Flows

The Otago Regional Council has failed to be brave in showing the way forward on the Manuherekia River, Otago Fish & Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland says.

Yesterday’s failure by the ORC to note proposed minimum flows for the river is disappointing and has resulted in more uncertainty for the community.

"Some councillors are hiding behind the technical advisory group in seeking even more information.

"There is a solid body of information to make a decision, but they remain adrift.

"The ultimate decision on the catchment needs to be more than just science."

Like many other stakeholders, Fish & Game wrote to the Minister for the Environment before yesterday’s ORC meeting, to express mounting concerns about their intentions to delay the decision.

"We’ll never have perfect information, but we have enough to make a decision now.

"We know the Manuherekia River is in trouble. We know it needs more flow. Kāi Tahu ki Otago have shown a pathway forward and councillors should have followed their lead."

