ORC Adrift On Manuherekia River Flows
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 10:19 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand
The Otago Regional Council has failed to be brave in
showing the way forward on the Manuherekia River, Otago Fish
& Game Council chief executive Ian Hadland
says.
Yesterday’s failure by the ORC to note
proposed minimum flows for the river is disappointing and
has resulted in more uncertainty for the
community.
"Some councillors are hiding behind the
technical advisory group in seeking even more
information.
"There is a solid body of information to
make a decision, but they remain adrift.
"The ultimate
decision on the catchment needs to be more than just
science."
Like many other stakeholders, Fish &
Game wrote to the Minister for the Environment before
yesterday’s ORC meeting, to express mounting concerns
about their intentions to delay the decision.
"We’ll
never have perfect information, but we have enough to make a
decision now.
"We know the Manuherekia River is in
trouble. We know it needs more flow. Kāi Tahu ki Otago have
shown a pathway forward and councillors should have followed
their
lead."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases
There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic
Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>