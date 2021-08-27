Police search for missing woman Julie Guest
Friday, 27 August 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cambridge Police are
currently searching the Leamington area for
79-year-old
Julie Guest.
Mrs Guest has been
missing from her Leamington home since yesterday
afternoon
and Police, and her family, have grave
concerns for her well-being.
She was wearing a blue
jersey, black pants and black sneakers with
a
distinctive white trim at the time she left home on
foot.
LandSar volunteers and Fire and Emergency NZ
personnel are helping with the
search, which includes
the Waikato River.
The Police National Dive Squad is
en-route from Wellington to assist.
Police are
appealing to residents in the following areas, who might
have CCTV
footage, to please check their cameras for
footage that might have been
captured Mrs Guest. These
streets are: Cook Street, Shakespeare Street,
Pope
Terrace, Duke Street and Dominion
Avenue.
Anyone who can assist should contact Police on
111 and quote file
number
210826/1890.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases
There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic
Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>