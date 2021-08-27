Police search for missing woman Julie Guest



Cambridge Police are currently searching the Leamington area for 79-year-old

Julie Guest.

Mrs Guest has been missing from her Leamington home since yesterday afternoon

and Police, and her family, have grave concerns for her well-being.

She was wearing a blue jersey, black pants and black sneakers with a

distinctive white trim at the time she left home on foot.

LandSar volunteers and Fire and Emergency NZ personnel are helping with the

search, which includes the Waikato River.

The Police National Dive Squad is en-route from Wellington to assist.

Police are appealing to residents in the following areas, who might have CCTV

footage, to please check their cameras for footage that might have been

captured Mrs Guest. These streets are: Cook Street, Shakespeare Street, Pope

Terrace, Duke Street and Dominion Avenue.

Anyone who can assist should contact Police on 111 and quote file number

210826/1890.

