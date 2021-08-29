Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Look Out For Yourselves And Others During Alert Level 4

Sunday, 29 August 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster.

Police are encouraging people to stay the course while Alert Levels 4 restrictions remain in place.

While the vast majority of people are doing the right thing, Police’s enforcement figures show that we will move to infringements and arrest when people continue to break the rules.

And as we close in on nearly two weeks at Alert Level 4, we understand that for some, things are getting tough.

We know that the restrictions, aimed at keeping us all safe, can have an impact on people’s well-being and mental health and that this can be an incredibly difficult time for whānau in our community.

While we do not have confirmed figures available, Police are aware of continued reports of people experiencing mental distress.

“We know that more time under Alert Level 4 restrictions can be tough, and people may be experiencing difficult situations at the moment,” says Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster.

“Police are here to help, and we will continue to respond to calls for service where there is concern for peoples’ safety.”

Police are encouraging the community to look out for one another and check in with your whānau, neighbours, and friends.

“While we are restricted in face-to-face contact currently, there are a number of ways we can stay in touch virtually – and even a friendly smile from a distance could make a world of difference to someone struggling.”

Police would encourage people to reach out to support services if they are struggling.

You can contact the Mental Health Support Line - it's available 24/7 (free call or text) on 1737 or online at www.1737.org.nz [1]

Compliance data update

In the Rodney area on Friday, an officer on compliance patrols stopped and spoke with a woman in her 20s in a supermarket who was not wearing a face covering. A document she produced claiming an exemption was examined, and was found to be forged. Charges under the Crimes Act and breaching the Health Order are being considered.

While some people have genuine reasons for not being able to wear a face covering, blatantly disregarding the requirements puts others at risk.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 103 people have been charged with a total of 111 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (28 August 2021).

Of the 111 charges filed, 72 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 25 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 11 for Health Act Breaches, and 3 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 293 formal warnings were issued – 106 of the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 106 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and for 84 Health Act Breaches.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19 related breaches.

As at 5pm on 28 August 2021, Police have issued 1,829 infringements nationwide.

  • Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 1679
  • Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 41
  • Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 58
  • Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer/Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) – 19
  • Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 5
  • Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 5
  • Person in control of workplace failed to display QR code – 12
  • Person organised a gathering in an outdoor place - 6

Police have now received a total of 11,816, 105-online breach notifications.

7,233 were about a gathering, 3,471 were about a business, and 1,112 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 7527 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (5366) of calls were requests for information, and 2161 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

