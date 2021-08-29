Manuherikia River Minimum Flow And The Otago Regional Council

The Central Otago Environmental Society (COES) has launched a petition asking Minister for the Environment, Hon. David Parker, to dismiss the Otago Regional Councillors and appoint Commissioners to govern the ORC.

This follows a decision by a slim majority of Councillors to delay the implementation of a minimum flow for the Manuherekia River, as recommended to them by Council Staff at an online public meeting on 25th August.

Chair of COES, Phil Murray, says that many people are completely frustrated with the failure of the ORC to take even small steps to reverse the degradation and over-allocation of the severely stressed river.

“Over the last three years, COES and partner groups such as Kāi Tahu, Forest & Bird, and Fish & Game, have worked tirelessly with the ORC to map a path to the future restoration of the river,” he said. “We have now lost faith in the will of Council to implement change, and are calling on the Minister for the Environment to intervene in order to implement a framework for this to happen under the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management (2020).”

Despite several Councillors offering passionate arguments for the urgency of restoration of the river, in a motion introduced by the Chair Andrew Noone and Cr Hilary Calvert, it was agreed to postpone any decision.

They used the request for further science as a basis for inaction, despite detailed and well-researched recommendations from a Technical Advisory Group.

“We have reached the end of our patience,” said Mr Murray. “The public knows that we do not have the luxury of delay when it comes to urgent environmental issues. We are calling on Minister Parker to ensure that his policies are able to be implemented.”

