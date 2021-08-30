Police arrest man following two Hastings assaults
Monday, 30 August 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Aug 29, 2021
Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick,
Eastern District Police:
Hawke’s Bay Police have
arrested a man in relation to two separate
serious
assaults that occurred in the suburb of
Camberley, Hastings, on Thursday and
Saturday this
week.
The first assault occurred at about 11:00am on
Thursday at a residential
address. One person received
treatment at Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital as
a result
and is now recovering at home.
The second assault occurred
at a different residential address just before
9:20pm
last night. One person received serious injuries and is
currently in
Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital undergoing
surgery.
Police are still completing a scene examination
following last night’s
incident. This is expected to be
completed early this evening.
A 21-year-old man is due to
appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow
facing two
charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Police would like to reassure the Hastings community
that we are not seeking
anyone else in relation to these
incidents, and there are no ongoing concerns for the safety
of the wider community as a result.
As these matters are
now before the court, Police are unable to
comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday
All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic
Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>