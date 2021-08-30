Police arrest man following two Hastings assaults

Aug 29, 2021

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick, Eastern District Police:

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a man in relation to two separate serious

assaults that occurred in the suburb of Camberley, Hastings, on Thursday and

Saturday this week.

The first assault occurred at about 11:00am on Thursday at a residential

address. One person received treatment at Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital as

a result and is now recovering at home.

The second assault occurred at a different residential address just before

9:20pm last night. One person received serious injuries and is currently in

Hawke’s Bay Regional Hospital undergoing surgery.

Police are still completing a scene examination following last night’s

incident. This is expected to be completed early this evening.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow

facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police would like to reassure the Hastings community that we are not seeking

anyone else in relation to these incidents, and there are no ongoing concerns for the safety of the wider community as a result.

As these matters are now before the court, Police are unable to comment

further.

