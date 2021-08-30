Homicide investigation launched in Rotorua

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a child in Rotorua yesterday.

Police were alerted to the child's death at a Glenholme address shortly after 10:30am.

The woman is due to appear before the Rotorua District Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing and a scene examination will continue.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police will not be making any further comment.



© Scoop Media

