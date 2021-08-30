Homicide investigation launched in Rotorua
Monday, 30 August 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following
the death of a child in Rotorua yesterday.
Police were
alerted to the child's death at a Glenholme address shortly
after 10:30am.
The woman is due to appear before the
Rotorua District Court today.
Enquiries are ongoing and a
scene examination will continue.
As this matter is now
before the Courts, Police will not be making any further
comment.
