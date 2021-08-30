Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police employee seriously injured

Monday, 30 August 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police employee seriously injured in Upper Harbour Highway crash


Police can sadly confirm that a Police employee has been seriously injured in a crash on Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe, this morning.

The employee was on duty in a speed camera van when the crash happened shortly after 10am today. Our staff member was seriously injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery.

Police have notified his family and we are supporting them in every way we can at this devastating time.

Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family.

This incident is also incredibly distressing for our wider Police family, who go to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe in their communities and on the roads.

Police are still establishing the exact circumstances of the crash but initial reports suggest the speed camera van was parked on the side of the road in an appropriate location when it was struck by the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle has died at the scene, and Police are supporting their family and providing support through Victim Support.

Police remain at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit and Waitematā CIB are investigating the cause of the crash.

A further update will be provided when it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 30/8: 562 Cases Overall


There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today. All 53 cases are in Auckland. This brings the total number of active cases in the community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 



National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 