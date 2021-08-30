Police employee seriously injured

Police employee seriously injured in Upper Harbour Highway crash



Police can sadly confirm that a Police employee has been seriously injured in a crash on Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe, this morning.

The employee was on duty in a speed camera van when the crash happened shortly after 10am today. Our staff member was seriously injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery.

Police have notified his family and we are supporting them in every way we can at this devastating time.

Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family.

This incident is also incredibly distressing for our wider Police family, who go to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe in their communities and on the roads.

Police are still establishing the exact circumstances of the crash but initial reports suggest the speed camera van was parked on the side of the road in an appropriate location when it was struck by the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle has died at the scene, and Police are supporting their family and providing support through Victim Support.

Police remain at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit and Waitematā CIB are investigating the cause of the crash.

A further update will be provided when it becomes available.

