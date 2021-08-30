Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police pleased with second weekend at Alert Level 4

Monday, 30 August 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police are pleased with the public’s overall response to Alert Level 4 
restrictions over the weekend.

By and large New Zealanders continue to recognise the importance of these 
restrictions for the health and wellbeing of us all.

Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind or take unnecessary risks. 
Police will not tolerate behaviour that deliberately jeopardises everyone’s 
efforts to date.

We all know the rules by now so the public can expect Police to move from 
education through to enforcement more quickly in these circumstances.

Examples of Alert Level 4 breaches over the weekend include a report of 
poachers on farmland at Totora Flat in Grey District. Officers responded and 
located two men in a vehicle, one of whom admitted hunting. An unloaded 
firearm was also found in the vehicle. Enquiries are underway to determine 
whether charges will be filed.

Across Tāmaki Makaurau, Police at checkpoints observed reasonably low levels 
of traffic however motorists were turned around for a range of reasons 
including exercising or shopping outside their neighbourhood and attempting 
to visit family or friends. 

Other creative reasons for non-essential and long-distance travel around the 
country included needing to fix a shower, buying a puppy, delivering fish to 
a friend, getting “better quality meat”, and going for a Sunday drive.

Meanwhile in Wellington roving Police patrols yesterday turned around a 
number of motorists who travelled to Pauatahanui inlet to see a pod of 
visiting orca.

Compliance update

As of 5pm yesterday, 107 people have been charged with a total of 115 
offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 restrictions began.

Of the charges filed, 75 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 26 
for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 11 for Health 
Act Breaches, and three for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement 
Officer.

In the same time period, 293 people were warned for 295 offences – 109 for 
Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 101 for Failure to Comply with 
Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 85 for Health Act Breaches.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19 
related breaches. As at 5pm on 28 August 2021, Police have issued 2179 
infringements nationwide.

• Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 2018
• Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 41
• Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 62
• Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med 
Officer/Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) – 25
• Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 6
• Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 6
• Person in control of workplace failed to display QR code – 13
• Person organised a gathering in an outdoor place – 8

Police have now received a total of 12,674 online breach notifications – 
7873 about a gathering, 3603 about a business, and 1198 about an individual.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 7899 COVID-19 
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (5606) of calls were requests for information, and 2293 were to 
report perceived COVID-19 breaches.

