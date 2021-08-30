Call To Remain Disciplined And Buy Local Safely At Level 3

Mayor Don Cameron is welcoming Ruapehu moving to Alert Level 3 and the opportunity this provides for many businesses to recommence trading but is warning of the need to remain disciplined in adhering to the Level 3 rules.

“While supporting local businesses by buying local is one of the best things people can do to support our economy it is important that we all remain vigilant at this critical time.

The increased speed and ability of the Delta virus to make its way from person to person and spread means this is not the time to think we are in the clear and take unnecessary risks,” he said.

“What people must absolutely note is that despite the change to Level 3 many of the Level 4 restrictions remain in place notably the need for everyone to continue to restrict their contact with other people as much as possible.

The key message remains that you should continue to stay at home and only venture out locally for permitted reasons and follow the Level 3 rules when you do.

This means you are allowed to leave home to access a business or service such as Council Transfer Stations that can operate safely at Alert Level 3.

Police have however been very clear that Level 3 is not a licence for people to start moving about for other for non-permitted reasons and they will be continuing to undertake checkpoints and other controls.

While supporting local businesses is welcomed the transaction must be done safely and not risk the spread of COVID-19.

With more businesses and services operating at Alert Level 3 we will see greater levels of contact between people and as such we all need to be even more vigilant and ensure that we continue to maintain social distancing and hygiene requirements.

When you leave home you should always keep a 2-metre distance from people outside your bubble, keep track of where you go with the COVID Tracer app or a diary, and wear a face covering.

Weddings and civil unions ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga are allowed, but only for up to 10 people with 2-metre distancing, face coverings and record keeping.

While Council playgrounds remain closed public spaces may be used and people are encouraged to get out within their local area as long as they remain within their bubble and maintain 2-metre physical distancing from others.

We all want to see NZ move to Alert Level 2 as soon as possible but this means we all need to be disciplined and not get complacent about strictly adhering to the Alert Level 3 rules.

You should also keep yourself up to date with the latest information, rules, and guidelines around the COVID19 situation and Alert Level 3 from official trusted sources: www.covid19.govt.nz or the UniteAgainstCOVID19 Facebook page,” he said.

