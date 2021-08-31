Serious crash, Foxton - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Foxton Shannon Road

in Foxton.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30am, between Union Street and

Hickford Road.

The car has hit a power pole, and power is reported to be out in the area.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene. A second person is reported to have

minor injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Foxton Shannon Road is currently closed and expected to remain closed for

some time.

Traffic management will be put in place but motorists are asked to avoid the

area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the

circumstances of the crash.

