Serious crash, Foxton - Central

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Foxton Shannon Road 
in Foxton.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30am, between Union Street and 
Hickford Road.

The car has hit a power pole, and power is reported to be out in the area.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene. A second person is reported to have 
minor injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Foxton Shannon Road is currently closed and expected to remain closed for 
some time.

Traffic management will be put in place but motorists are asked to avoid the 
area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the 
circumstances of the crash.

