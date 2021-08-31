Serious crash, Foxton - Central
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Foxton Shannon Road
in Foxton.
The single-vehicle
crash was reported around 3:30am, between Union Street
and
Hickford Road.
The car has hit a power pole,
and power is reported to be out in the area.
Sadly,
one person has died at the scene. A second person is
reported to have
minor injuries and has been taken to
Palmerston North Hospital.
Foxton Shannon Road is
currently closed and expected to remain closed for
some
time.
Traffic management will be put in place but
motorists are asked to avoid the
area if
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene
and Police will investigate the
circumstances of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
RNZ: Auckland remains in level 4 for 2 weeks, Northland likely to move to level 3 from Midnight Thursday
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if the country had not moved into lockdown, daily case numbers could have been around 550. Cabinet has confirmed all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this will be for at least a week, to be reviewed at Cabinet next week... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>