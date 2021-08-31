Police assisting other agencies in response to flooding

Overnight Police have responded to a large number of weather-related incidents across some west Auckland areas.

Police have been working with Auckland Emergency Management and other agencies in response to these incidents.

Through the night Police have been present throughout the area and responded to areas inundated with water, as well as assisting some people to leave their properties.

Today Police will be continuing to support Auckland Emergency Management, who are leading the response, as well as other agencies.

Anyone who is unsafe or whose property is in danger should call 111.

Police are advising residents that if they are safe, they should stay in place. There are significant road slippages and water hazards across the Waitākere Ranges, Kumeu and Huapai areas.

Residents should stay at home unless required to evacuate.

The heavy rain is expected to continue into the afternoon.

Those who are required to evacuate, or who need additional support, will be provided with information about support available to them and places to go.

Anyone who needs further information can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00.

