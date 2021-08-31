Appeal for witnesses to fatal Upper Harbour Highway crash



Waitemata Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash involving a speed camera van yesterday morning on the Upper Harbour Highway in Greenhithe.

Police are investigating the crash on behalf of the Coroner, which resulted in the death of a member of the public. WorkSafe has also been advised.

A police employee, aged 72, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are providing support to the grieving family of the deceased and to the family and colleagues of our injured staff member at this very difficult time.

An initial scene examination indicates that the stationary speed camera van was parked off to the side of the highway and away from live traffic lanes, in accordance with police policy, for the safety of motorists and our staff.

The van has been hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester, which has veered off the highway and crashed into the parked van.

The driver of this Subaru vehicle, a 58-year-old man, has died at the scene.

Police want to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the crash, which occurred shortly after 10am, or saw a grey Subaru Forester travelling eastbound on the Upper Harbour Highway shortly before this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by phoning 105, quoting file number 210830/1504.

© Scoop Media

