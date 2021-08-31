Police patrolling West Auckland area after flooding

Inspector Mark Fergus, Waitematā Police

Police will be actively patrolling the areas affected by last night’s

flooding in West Auckland this evening and overnight.

Police have been working with Auckland Emergency Management, who are leading

the response, as well as other agencies to help those affected by the weather

event.

We have assisted some people to leave their properties and want to reassure

those people and the wider community that we will maintaining highly visible

patrols throughout the night and coming days.

Anyone who feels unsafe or whose property is in danger should call 111.

Those who have been required to evacuate, or who need additional support or

further information, can contact Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22

00.

