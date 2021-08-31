Police patrolling West Auckland area after flooding
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Mark Fergus, Waitematā Police
Police
will be actively patrolling the areas affected by last
night’s
flooding in West Auckland this evening and
overnight.
Police have been working with Auckland
Emergency Management, who are leading
the response, as
well as other agencies to help those affected by the
weather
event.
We have assisted some people to
leave their properties and want to reassure
those
people and the wider community that we will maintaining
highly visible
patrols throughout the night and coming
days.
Anyone who feels unsafe or whose property is in
danger should call 111.
Those who have been required
to evacuate, or who need additional support or
further
information, can contact Auckland Emergency Management on
0800 22
22
00.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases
There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>