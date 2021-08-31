Police shoot dog in Christchurch
Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander:
Police were called just after 2pm today to
a Ferry Road property to a report
that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.
Police have attended armed as a precaution.
During the arrest
of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside
and
attacked a Police dog.
Officers have
attempted to use OC spray and a Taser to subdue the dog,
but
these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by Police.
It was immediately taken
to a local vet for treatment, but unfortunately
has
since died.
The Police dog was checked by a
vet and its injuries are
not
life-threatening.
Police never take the
shooting of an animal lightly, but it is
sometimes
necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, Police dogs, and members of the
public.