Police shoot dog in Christchurch

Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander:

Police were called just after 2pm today to a Ferry Road property to a report

that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

Police have attended armed as a precaution.

During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and

attacked a Police dog.

Officers have attempted to use OC spray and a Taser to subdue the dog, but

these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by Police.

It was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment, but unfortunately has

since died.

The Police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries are not

life-threatening.

Police never take the shooting of an animal lightly, but it is sometimes

necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, Police dogs, and members of the

public.

