Police investigating double fatal crash in Henderson

Two people have died and another person is in a critical condition following a crash in Henderson overnight.

At 12.38am, a Police unit observed a vehicle travelling at speed in the opposite direction on Henderson Valley Road.

The vehicle has driven past our officers, who have then carried out a U-turn.

The vehicle has continued along Henderson Valley Road at speed, some distance from our officers.

The officers did not activate lights and sirens.

A short time later, Police have located the vehicle, which appears to have had its lights turned off, crashed into a powerpole further along Henderson Valley Road.

The officers have immediately attempted to provide first aid to the occupants of this vehicle.

Tragically, two people have died.

Another person is in a critical condition and one person is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have notified next of kin.

An investigation is underway into the full circumstances of this incident.

A scene examination has been carried out with the Serious Crash Unit attending the scene.

Henderson Valley Road was closed overnight and remains closed at this stage due damaged powerlines which are currently being restored.

The IPCA has been notified, as is standard procedure for incidents of this nature.

© Scoop Media

