Police pleased with compliance at checkpoints
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police pleased with compliance at checkpoints south of
Auckland
The Police checkpoints south of Auckland ran
smoothly overnight with limited issues.
We have five
checkpoints in operation as Auckland and Northland remain in
Alert Level 4 and the rest of the country in Alert Level
3.
We will have official numbers of vehicles through the
checkpoints and those turned around tomorrow, but we can say
the numbers were fairly low and only a small number were
turned around.
Police were generally pleased with the
compliance and most members of our community had the correct
documentation ready to show Police.
We thank our community
for this.
We are expecting more numbers through the
checkpoints today but so far there are minimal wait
times.
Anyone with questions about the exemption process
can visit the Covid19 website(link is
external).
