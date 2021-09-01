Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council seeking drawcard events with distinct Kāpiti flavour

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Council seeking drawcard events with distinct Kāpiti flavour to help strengthen economy

Round two of Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Major Events Fund, a key action of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy, is now open for applications. The contestable fund supports major events that bring economic benefits to the district by attracting visitors and supporting the local economy.

Mark Ward, Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager says that Council is seeking events that have a distinct local flavour but also the ability to give the district’s economy a boost.

“The pandemic has been a challenging time for many and local businesses are really feeling the impacts right now. Supporting events that attract visitors from outside of Kāpiti has a positive flow on effect – it generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, accommodation and on tourism activities.”

Of the $210,000 available in 2021, $130,000 was allocated in the first round in June 2021 to Māoriland Film Festival, the Otaki Kite Festival, the Kāpiti Food Fair, XTERRA, and the Coasters production of Mary Poppins.

“Round two is now open,” says Mr Ward. “We have $80,000 still available to contribute to the delivery of high-quality major events on the Kāpiti Coast. Up to $25,000 of this is available for feasibility assessments, which can include business case development and economic impact studies for event opportunities.”

Helene Judge, co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair, says that the funding meant they were able to significantly spread their wings and grow the Kāpiti Food Fair into a major event.

“Since we first received funding in 2016 we have grown significantly and we continue to grow each year. We are being noticed all around the motu, whether that be by vendors, visitors, entertainers and sponsors.”

“We’re proud that our event helps to showcase Kāpiti for the wonderful place it is to live, work, stay and play and encourage other event organisers to make the most of this opportunity for funding.

Councillor Rob McCann says this fund is designed to attract, grow and enhance major events that add to the vibrancy and personality of the district and encourges event organisers to apply.

“To date, through this fund, we’ve been able to support well-known events which are firm favourites for locals and visitors alike, including the popular Kāpiti Food Fair, XTERRA Wellington Festival, Māoriland Film Festival and the Ōtaki Kite Festival.”

“We want to see more major events popping up on our district’s calendar as they’re great drawcards. The events themselves don’t necessairily have to be up and going, we have $25,000 available for feasibilty assessments to help test ideas. We look forward to recieving applications.”

Application criteria is available at kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund. Applications close 5pm, Thursday 30 September.

Final funding decisions will be made by Council in November 2021.

