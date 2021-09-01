Police maintain visibility following west Auckland floods
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Mark Fergus, Waitematā Police:
Police are
reassuring west Auckland communities affected by
flooding
overnight on Monday that they are there to
help.
Our staff will continue to be present across
affected areas to ensure the
security of residential
and commercial property, as well as
providing
reassurance to the community.
We would
like to acknowledge members of our community, many of whom
have had
to be evacuated or have had damage to their
property, who have looked out for
each other or worked
to help others in need.
Police have been present across
impacted areas since the early hours of
Tuesday. Police
have assisted other agencies in evacuating people that
needed
to leave their homes.
Anyone who feels unsafe
or needs to report an emergency should call 111.
Police
are continuing to work closely with Auckland Emergency
Management as
well as other agencies and organisations
involved in the response to this
incident.
Anyone
who needs additional support or information can contact
Auckland
Emergency Management on 0800 22 22
00.
© Scoop Media
