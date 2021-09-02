Vaccinations: Police Before Prisoners
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust
“Vaccination priority must be given to our frontline
police officers before any prisoner,” says Darroch Ball
co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.
“Not least
for the obvious reasons that our frontline officers are
dealing with potentially infected people every second of the
day, but that prisoners are able to be easily isolated and
contained.”
“The government needs to be asked who
they think should be front of the line? Prisoners or
Police?”
“We have had a government fail police
officers in not prioritising their vaccinations, now we have
prisoners demanding to be the front of the
queue.”
“We wouldn’t be having this discussion
if vaccinations were properly prioritised for all frontline
essential workers. That includes all prison
staff.”
“It is ludicrous that we are discussing
prisoners being vaccinated ahead of frontline officers.
Prisoners are literally in isolation as it is and in one of
the most easily contained environments,” says Mr
Ball.
“Almost everyone in New Zealand is desperate
to get a vaccination and be safe from COVID. Of course that
includes prisoners – but we need to use common sense and
ensure we make our frontline essential workers the
priority.”
