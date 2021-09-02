Final call for feedback on draft East Coast Bylaw

Final call for feedback on draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw

If you want to have your say on the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw now’s your chance before submissions close at 5.00 pm next Wednesday 8 September.

The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) River mouths, with a few exemptions. The aim is to improve public safety and enable habitat restoration and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species.

The East Coast is known for its wide-ranging values from recreation and commercial fishing to ecological and cultural significance. Following the Kaikōura earthquake in late 2016, this stretch of coast became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, has led to mounting pressure on the area’s ecosystems.

A hearings panel of two independent commissioners and one councillor will consider all of the submissions and listen to those who wish to speak to their submission. The dates and times of the hearings will be confirmed after submissions close. After the hearings, the panel will make recommendations to Council. The public will be able to view the submissions on the Council’s website after the closing date.

To make a submission or find out more about the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/proposed-east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw

